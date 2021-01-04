Editor, the Advocate:
The New Year cometh
Cometh right on track.
The Old Year goeth
That’s a proven fact.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus
Take well-deserved rests
Dinner plates now empty
Gone are the guests.
All the new toys
Now carefully put away.
They’ll be right there and ready
For another day.
All across the country
Folks on bended knee
Pray for jobs, good health
And prosperity.
To close this endeavor
Look up and greet the sun.
Greet the best year ever
Year 2021!
Bob Martin, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.