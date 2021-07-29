Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding the story on July 24 of the residents in Placedo having to boil their water, I fully empathize with them. We've been under boil water notice for six weeks or more. Our water well for the Brentwood subdivision went out, a new one was drilled, but it is still not in use. Before it quit working, the old one was down for repairs numerous times this year, so we have been under boil water quite often.
Joyce Brown, Victoria
