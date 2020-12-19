Editor, the Advocate:
I never thought I would see the day that evil is called good and good is called evil.
I hope and pray that evil will not prevail.
The only hope for America is prayer and filling our churches again.
We have been murdering God’s children since 1973. The count is about 63 million. God is angry. These babies are his creation.
The answer is in 2 Chronicles Chapter 7 verse 14: “If my people that are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked way; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sins, and will heal their land.”
Folks, things are going down hill fast in America today. We can stop it if we give our lives to Christ and ask him to forgive our sins and be our Lord and Savior.
This is a serious cry to save our nation. Please don’t ignore it.
God save America.
Jeneal Jackson, Goliad
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.