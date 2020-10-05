Editor, the Advocate:
At the very end of the ballot, you’ll find that I’m running for the School Board Trustee position.
If you live in the Aloe, Mission Valley, Schorlemmer, or Vickers Elementary areas, you’ll most likely vote in District 3. In other words, if you live in either Precinct 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, or 24, I’m sincerely asking you to vote for Bret Baldwin for School Board Trustee.
Unlike the other political races this November, which are affiliated with a political party, VISD School Board candidates do not run as one political party candidate or another. Due to COVID-19, this past May’s election was postponed to Nov. 3rd, and why I am now seeking your support and asking for your vote.
I am action-oriented and focused, dedicated to continuous district improvement, student achievement, finding new non-tax revenue, and want better compensation for our VISD employees.
I will work to:
- Help create a new vision to align the district for greater student achievement,
- Seek more competitive compensation for VISD personnel while seeking top-recruits.
- Continue to help develop and update safety and security policies.
- Identify new non-tax revenue sources to support our vision.
- Listen and learn more from the community and current employees.
- Gain more direct involvement with parents, businesses, economic leadership - particularly for new CTE (vocational) courses.
Remember, please vote early (Oct. 13-30) for Bret Baldwin for District 3 School Board.
For more information got to www.baldwinforschoolboard.com.
Bret Baldwin, Victoria
