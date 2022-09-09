Editor, the Advocate:
“We will do this [publish the Advocate] without injecting opinion in news articles – that’s the stuff of opinion pages, not news articles.“ Keith Kohn, in his debut as the Advocate’s Executive Editor.
I wish to piggy-back on Mr. Montgomery’s letter of Sept. 9 in which he protested the overuse of the label “right-wing” in an article about politically active parents.
The question is, why was this term used so often - five times, including the headline? The quote from Mr. Kohn said such things would not happen. But I believe his principle was challenged by this statement from one of the group’s members as she addressed “social-emotional education: “Schools have become too focused on emotions or feelings and not enough on academics. We keep hearing the phrase, ‘educating the whole child.‘ Since when did parents give the government permission to educate the whole child?”
Aye, there’s the “right-wing” rub. If and when gender-identity issues come to Victoria’s schools, “Freedom over Fear” will be very much against them. Conversely, the Advocate has consistently advocated for every LGBTQ+ cause, from books for youth in the library, to drag-queened pride parades, to transgender transitions. If groups opposed to such things are right-wing, what are the groups who promote them? Only one answer: left. And your left-wing reporting hides behind an old rhetorical device: label someone often enough, and any logic or moral legitimacy in their stance is relegated to the dark caves of “extremism.” (Think President Biden and his broken-record usage of the term “Maga.”)
Let me demonstrate, if you’ll pass me the labeling tape. Our library advisory board, which prioritizes inclusion over innocence, is left-wing. As are supporters of lax law enforcement, open borders, massive government spending, gun control, and President Biden. Left-wing, left-wing, left-wing. Labeling is so easy. But those who live by the label, die by the label - including Donald Trump, whose policies I supported but whose name-calling I deplored.
So let’s drop the labels and deal with principles and policies. Mr. Kohn, be true to your debut.
Ralph Nance, Victoria