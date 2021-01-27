Editor, the Advocate:
Just heard of the passing of a good friend of many years to many of us – Arnold Parker, age 85.
I have many good memories of Arnold from as far back as the late 50’s, when he and his band, the Mustangs, played many venues, and were a fine dance band that drew the crowds. Many good times at Sun Valley Ranch, Schroeder, Turner Hall, Swiss Alps, The Bridge Inn, the Westerner, Pilgrim, and so many more. Arnold told me late in his career that he had appeared at 33 Country Opry venues over the years. Amazing!
Arnold was the true professional. I learned much from him when I began singing on opry shows in 1998, thanks to his kind assistance and ever-open heart to any who asked his assistance and advice. We shared the stage at many Country Opry shows, from George West to Corpus Christi, Port Lavaca to Brenham, Refugio and Rockport to Yorktown and Nordheim, Yoakum, Edna, and more.
Another strong connection for me to Arnold was the friendship of his nephew, the late Leland Parker. Leland polished many a belt buckle at his uncle’s dances and was so very proud of Arnold. As time passed, Leland kept me appraised of Arnold and his public appearances, that I might attend.
With the passing of Arnold, I am reminded of the ephemeral nature of our time here on this Earth. Some of us were fortunate to have “shared the stage” with a consummate professional. I did. And for me, that professional was Arnold Parker.
See you again, friend.
Ray Goodwin, Victoria
