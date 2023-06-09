Editor, the Advocate:
The editorial (May 19, From Others) promoting over-the-counter sales of birth control pills fails to bring up the dangers of OTC distribution versus a prescription. Also, serious problems with the birth control pill in general are omitted. The editorial advocates for women making their own “reproductive” choices, but shouldn’t these choices be informed?
Initially, one should question why the pill would be sold without a prescription when there are inherent dangers in taking incorrectly and not knowing the risks that come with the pill. An article from NPR states, “FDA scientists had questioned whether the company had provided convincing evidence that women could safely and effectively take the pill without the guidance of a health professional. Specifically, the agency researchers raised concerns that women may not take the pill at about the same time every day, which is necessary to prevent pregnancy. They also expressed concern that women who have breast cancer would fail to realize it would be dangerous for them to take the pill.”
A study by the Guttmacher Institute in 2018 shows that 51% of women coming in for an abortion reported using birth control the month they become pregnant. They were counseled by a doctor for their prescription, yet their birth control failed. Not being counseled by a doctor on the correct way to use the pill will only increase the number of failures, and perhaps abortions.
According to the World Health Organization, the most common type of birth control pill was classified as a Class 1 Carcinogen in 2007, meaning it can contribute to causing cancer. Women with a genetic predisposition to breast cancer should be aware of this fact. According to the National Cancer Institute: “Naturally occurring estrogen and progesterone stimulate the development and growth of some cancers (e.g., cancers that express receptors for these hormones, such as breast cancer). Because birth control pills contain synthetic versions of these female hormones, they could potentially also increase cancer risk.”
The one-sided editorial focuses on women’s choice and sexual freedom but ignores medical complications for women. If women are to take a pill that is a Class 1 carcinogen and which must be taken in a particular way to be most effective, shouldn’t this be an INFORMED choice? The birth control pill is dangerous enough but offering it without a doctoral consultation makes it even more dangerous.
Mary Ann Wenske, Moulton