Editor, the Advocate:
Stephen Grover Cleveland, who served as both the 22nd and 24th president of the United States, stated:
"All must admit that the reception of the teachings of Christ results in the purest patriotism, in the most scrupulous fidelity to public trust, and in the best type of citizenship.
"Those who manage the affairs of government are by this means reminded that the law of God demands that they should be courageously true to the interests of the people, and that the Ruler of the universe will require of them a strict account of their stewardship.
"The teachings of both human and Divine law thus merging into one word, duty, form the only union of church and state that a civil and religious government can recognize."
We must never forget to be a patriot and to thank all those who have served in our military and who are currently serving our military. Our motto in American Legion is “For God and Country.”
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort