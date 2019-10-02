Editor, the Advocate:
A friend of mine and I had lunch a few days ago, and we talked about everything going on with our government, religion, our country and so on.
And we talked about Jesus, and it was interesting to see if Jesus would come to America today and how he would be greeted.
First, he would make 200 gallons of the best wine. What would the TABC do, would they give him a ticket for not having a liquor license?
Imagine him feeding 5,000 people or the homeless. Would he be fined by the health department?
A man who slept outside, had a massive head of hair and a full beard, for Jewish males were not allowed to shave. I don’t think the man would go out and buy a suit, gold cufflinks or silk tie, for he doesn’t need to impress anyone. Imagine him coming into some church today after he walked about 12 miles with dust on his feet, sweaty and tired. Or if he was camping outside, would he get arrested for trespassing?
That would be the real Jesus, and he would not change things and he’d be just like he was 2,000 years ago. Like I said before, he doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody.
Victor Cavazos, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.