Editor, the Advocate:
Ready, set, go! That's how many will view the Memorial Day weekend-the unofficial start of summer. After months of hibernation due to Covid and bad weather, it's only natural to want to be out and about. But, let's remember the real reason for Memorial Day-to remember our fallen.
It's because of our fallen that we enjoy peace on our shores. In 2016 the Washington Post published an article by J. Mark Jackson who served in the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the 82nd Airborne Division and 101st Airborne Division in the war in Afghanistan. He said, "Veterans know the cost of peace firsthand, and that cost has a first name, a last name, a middle initial, and parents."
I am one of those parents. Nine years ago, I went to see a memorial in The Valley for my son and only child. After viewing Joe's face and name etched into stone, I turned to see several five-foot-high blank slabs of granite. I began to weep and sob heavily as suddenly I realized that it's not over. It will never be over. One day those granite slabs will be filled with names and faces of other warriors. Other parents will weep. Families will remember.
I pray our nation will also remember the fallen for that is the "real" cost of peace and that is the "real" reason for Memorial Day. "Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." John 15:13 KJV.
Mary Wyscarver, Gold Star Marine Mom, Retired Professional, Temple, (formerly of Victoria)
