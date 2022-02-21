Editor, the Advocate:
In 2009, I came from another state and never knew about County Commissioners. I was a city girl and living in the county and that was a whole new experience. We were blessed to have Kevin Janak as our Commissioner.
When the Guadalupe rose up, we were concerned and Kevin was on the phone checking on us to make sure we were OK. When a deer hit my car right after the Hurricane, I called because the grass was high along Farm-to-Market Road 1685. Kevin explained how the county works and their schedule regarding cutting grass along the streets.
Kevin is a good Christian, father, grandfather and a friend to us. I could not vote for anyone but Kevin because he has done the job, he appears to be tight with a buck, works hard and we respect the man he is.
There is a lot of controversy swirling about, but I judge this man by the actions I have seen while living in his district.
Barbara Breazeale, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.