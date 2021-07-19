Editor, the Advocate:
Many people have been reticent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. While this remains an individual choice, it seems reasonable to examine the risk in comparison to other common activities which people are quite willing to accept.
The fatality rate on U.S. highways in 2018 was 1.14 per 100 million passenger miles. As of July 12, 159.5 million Americans are fully vaccinated. Let’s consider what we would expect if that many people drove from Victoria to the Houston airport and back. 159,500,000 times 146 miles one way, times 2 is 46,500,000 billion passenger miles. Times 1.14/100, one would expect about 530 traffic fatalities.
So, unless you believe COVID vaccines have killed over 500 people who would otherwise be alive, you should conclude that he risk of dying from the vaccine is less than the risk of picking your kid up at IAH. Some will argue that this many people have been killed by the vaccine, perhaps they are right, yet people who drive a mere 1,000 miles a month accept the equivalent risk of a trip to Houston 48 times each year.
What we know about not getting the vaccine is that a lot of people have died. The 600,000-plus reported deaths in the U.S. may be somewhat overstated for various reasons, but 3/4 that number exceeds American deaths in World War II.
Life is full of choices and risks, but if you decline the vaccine, why are you still driving?
Donald Miller, Victoria
