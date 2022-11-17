Editor, the Advocate:
In the United States and around the world, women and young girls are being told they need legal access to abortion in order to be successful and liberated. Everywhere they turn, today’s youth are bombarded with the pervasive message that abortion is normal, healthy, and even good.
This misinformation, and lack of information, has led to the brutal killing of over 63 million innocent unborn children in the United States alone since 1973.
Some will say that it is not a human being in the womb. Then why do we need to kill it?
Most people, especially young Americans, have no clue just how violent, cruel, and barbaric abortion is. Abortion as defined in the Google dictionary is “the deliberate termination of a human pregnancy, most often performed during the first 28 weeks of pregnancy.” In reality, abortion is “the deliberate execution of a separate, whole, and unique human being.”
One such method of abortion is the D & E(Dilation and Evacuation) technique which involves crushing the skull of a baby, but only after her/his limbs and spinal cord are violently torn from her/his body piece by piece. Then the dead baby is sucked out using special instruments.
Another technique is the chemical abortion whereby a woman is administered an abortion-inducing compound known as RU-486. This pill starves the growing baby of previous nutrients for 72 hours until she/he dies. The woman then is administered another pill, artificial prostaglandins, which induces maternal bleeding and forces the dead baby out of the womb.
There are numerous physical and psychological risks of abortion. Please be reminded that there are many alternatives to abortion. Free services are available at the Gabriel Project of the Crossroads and the Bethlehem Maternity Home in Victoria. Please call the helpline at 361-576-1156 or go to their website at www. victoriagabrielproject.org. You may also call the Texas Pregnancy Care Network at 877-345-7734 and all services are free.
I would also like to commend columnist Christine Flowers for her very informative article “There’s No Greater Issue Than Abortion “ in the Advocate on Oct. 29-30.
David Smolik, Hallettsville