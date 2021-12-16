Editor, the Advocate:
The Schroeder Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their generous donations and support for our raffle fundraiser this year:
Abrameit Lumber, AgMed, Alamo Lumber, Aztec Ford, Ray and Myrna Bednorz, Chick-fil-A Victoria, Maggie Christ, Margie Dreier, Albert and Martha Gloor, Sherri and Garland Gloor, H-E-B, Virginia Henyan, The Homestead, Kendrick House, Pat Houseman, Lowe's Market - Goliad, Lucy Orht, Prosperity Bank, Rusty Jo's Bar and Grill, Teresa Schneider, Schroeder Dance Hall, and Barbara Volkmer.
The SVFD would also like to thank the following businesses and organizations for assisting in various ways with raffle ticket sales:
Dierlam Feed Store, Goliad Market Days, Hunter's Supply, Mother Cluckers Flea Market, and Victoria Farm Equipment.
Our fundraiser was a success, not only because of all of these businesses and individuals, but also because of the community support we received. Whether you purchased tickets at these businesses, from an individual SVFD member or dropped by our raffle ticket booth, your support means a great deal to us. We are proud to be one of Goliad County's Volunteer Fire Departments and we are proud to serve you. Thank you.
Wayne Petru, President, Schroeder VFD, Victoria
