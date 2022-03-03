Editor, the Advocate:
An early 4th century Orthodox monk wrote down eight evil thoughts he considered spiritually dangerous. They evolved into what is generally called The Seven Deadly Sins. Though not identified as such in the Bible they are Envy, Greed, Gluttony, Anger, Sloth, Lust, Pride.
Russian president, now proven to be evil, Putin has soldiers and weapons of war rumbling into Ukraine delivering destruction and tragedy upon innocents. His scheme is as plain as the scheme of his lying father the devil. “You (Putin) are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him. Whenever he tells a lie, he speaks from his own nature, because he is a liar and the father of lies.” Putin, like a roaring lion, seeks whom he may devour, as does his father. A critical biblical truth is “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.”
Putin is envious of the powerful czars before him; greedy for an old territory he will reclaim; a glutton for power; lustful for glory and angry about how the west has denied him the glory he seeks; a diplomatic sloth. Putin exudes pride, essentially saying “Look God, look world, at what I can do.” Soldiers of war battle in wars of men with much and varied powerful ordnance. Christians are commanded to engage in the spiritual battle. Put on the armor of God, especially the belt of truth, the shield of faith and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. Rebuke the evil forces in Jesus’ Holy name.
Steve Fiedler, Victoria
