Editor, the Advocate:
Assault of freedom? Really?? How about the seeds that have been sown over the past 40 years coming to fruit. The silent majority is becoming no longer silent. And as the famous Japanese General Yamamoto once said, "I'm afraid we have woken a sleeping giant."
The silent majority, to put it bluntly, is pissed off and now are voicing and demonstrating their frustrations. Nothing got burned down like happen with all the riots of the past year. The people are very upset. Question is, why? Just look at your headline and you see the problem. I've been warning people about this for years, no one wanted to believe me. They have lost faith in their government, the electoral process and the media. No one believes the media anymore and no one trusts the government to do the right thing.
Things are going to get a lot worse before they get better. That little demonstration Wednesday is nothing compared to what is about to happen. All people have to do is open their eyes. It is there, plain to see. And as a good Texan once said, "Congress is as about as useful as a warm bucket of spit." (V.P. John "Cactus Jack" Garner)
R.L. Montgomery, Victoria
