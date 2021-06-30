Editor, the Advocate:
Texas Department of Transportation says the medians are needed for safety reasons. How about adding another step in the construction phase and paint the “nose” ends of the medians a bright reflective yellow? Why? Safety. To make them more visible to drivers. Vehicle side mirrors and wide roof supports hinder drivers from seeing the medians as they make left turns. The medians just blend into the roadway. Rain and dim light conditions makes seeing them even worse.
The painting should be done on all future (on Rio Grande/Houston Highway) and all existing medians (those on Miori Lane at Sam Houston, Guy Grant at Salem Road, Laurent Street at Rio Grande, and all on Navarro Street, etc.).
Another safety problem with medians is when a driver has a green left turn light and is making a U-turn and the driver to his left is making a right turn on red. They have close encounters or worse. Confusing? Ask a police traffic officer to explain. The city may have to consider changing signage to “no right turn on red” at selected traffic signal locations.
Covington, La. has U-turn signal lights on a least one of their main thoroughfares. Louisiana Department of Transportation either foresaw or corrected the problem.
To TXDOT and Victoria city officials, please make our streets safer to drive on.
Ray Pilsner, Victoria
