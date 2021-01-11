Editor, the Advocate:
“We the people” want change. The time for term limits is now. Congress has not acted in our best interest for years. Limiting a member of Congress to two terms could be one way to assure our voices are heard and acted upon and lawmakers work together for “we the people.”
William J. Welch, Goliad
