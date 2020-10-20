Editor, the Advocate:
I have lived in Victoria for 52 years and never have I been more proud of our city government than in this past week.
My daughter and her husband moved into the city about a month ago. They had lived out in the country. They had one of the gray trash bins and one of the green and yellow recycle bins but they needed another gray trash bin. The city’s Solid Waste Department put them on a waiting list due to a high demand for gray trash bins.
I have two gray trash bins and with just my wife and I living in our home of 48 years, we rarely use the second gray trash bin. Being a good father, I decided I would lend her one of my gray trash bins until the Solid Waste Department was able to deliver her second gray trash bin.
Well, today when the solid waste pickup vehicle came she had both gray trash bins out for pick up. Some neighbor of theirs called in to complain that they had not received their second gray trash bin even though they had been living in the neighborhood longer than my daughter.
As quick as a flash, an employee of the Solid Waste Department appeared and whisked up both my daughter’s gray trash bin and my gray trash bin and confiscated them. This Solid Waste Department employee also went approximately 50 feet to the side of my daughter’s house and confiscated her green and yellow recycle bin.
We called the Solid Waste Department to find out what happened to the three trash bins and to our surprise we were told that you may not lend any of your trash bins to someone else. It seems like some petty, little, power-hungry bureaucrat or committee has a lot time on their hands to be making up stupid rules like that.
My daughter’s gray trash bin and her green and yellow recycle bin were returned to her. My gray trash bin was returned to me.
No doubt the person or committee responsible for rules like this will be voting for Joe Biden in the coming election.
Walter DeDear, Victoria
(1) comment
Nice try, but it’ll be hard to blame democrats, here in Gerrymanderville, at least for the time being...Glen
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.