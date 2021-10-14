Editor, the Advocate:
Bfit Cuero Wellness Center recently held the 2021 Turkey Trot 5K on Oct. 9th and it was incredible. One-hundred-sixteen participants raced (or walked) in the competitive 5K. Proceeds from the event stay in the community, with $1,500 raised for Turkeyfest to provide a scholarship for those entering the field of medicine.
The event was proudly presented by our sponsors: ConocoPhillips, H-E-B, Cuero Regional Hospital, Lentz True Value, GVEC, McMahan Services, and TrustTexas Bank. A special thank you to our volunteers for the countless hours they put into the 5K: Bri Hodges, Maddie Bryand, Katy Smith, Hannah Smith, Jessica Engelhardt, Amy Lamprecht, Bianca Serrano and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Papacek.
Stay tuned to our website www.cueroregionalhospital.org and our Cuero Wellness Facebook page for information on upcoming community walks and healthy events.
Tami Brzozowski, race coordinator, Cuero Wellness Center Manager, Cuero
