There's an old colloquialism, "If you don't know where you have come from, you will not know where you are going."
Bottom line is the turmoil in our nation is because we have forgotten where we have come from. This nation was established upon Christian principles by devout Christians.
Revisionist historians have worked hard for decades to negate that. Joseph Story wrote, "We are not to attribute this prohibition of a national religious establishment (in the First Amendment) to an indifference to religion in general, and especially to Christianity (which none could hold in more reverence than the framers of the Constitution). A few examples of this reverence are; Benjamin Rush, noted as the Father of American Medicine, who began the Sunday School movement, founded the first American Bible Society and had the audacity to say Bible study would eliminate social problems.
Alexander Hamilton wanted to establish a study group that would support the Christian religion and support the Constitution, these plans never came to fruition before he passed away.
John Winthrop gave a dissertation that men would either self-govern themselves by the precepts in the Bible or be governed by the bayonet, descriptive of coercive government.
While under British rule the colonies were not allowed to print a Bible, a year after Independence was won, with the approval and backing of Congress the Thompson Bible was in print. These are just a few examples of our Christian heritage.
Psalm 11:3 "If the foundations be destroyed, what are the righteous to do?" The translation of "foundations is basis, figuratively political or moral support. As with any structure the foundation needs repair, which will require much effort. When I consider the last statement in the Declaration of Independence," pledge our live, fortune and sacred honor," I put that in the same light as the disciples, willing to give all for something greater than themselves.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
