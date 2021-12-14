Editor, the Advocate:
As I drove through our Victoria community following several days of high winds, I noticed many U.S. flags both at businesses and homes are now in a state of noticeable disrepair. Our flag is more than just some brightly colored cloth, it is a symbol of our great nation.
According to the United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k which states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” The term used for the destroying of a worn and tattered flag is retirement.
Although the Flag Code does not actually give specifics on how to destroy the flag, common sense should be employed making sure the procedure is in good taste, shows no disrespect for the flag and guarantees safety during the retirement of the flag.
VFW Post 4146, located at 2001 Lova Drive in Victoria, will gladly accept the worn and tattered flags for proper retirement.
Shirley Vatter, Auxiliary 4146 Auxiliary President, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.