Editor, the Advocate:
I volunteered at Stroman when it was a high school, then having been on various committees in VISD in 1999, where we looked at the facilities and in the High School Attendance Committee, as well as using at least 14 days of my vacation to be volunteering at the schools, each year for three years. I was employed by Communities in Schools at Stroman Middle School. I have seen first hand the facilities not only at Stroman but at other schools. I encourage you to go and vote yes for the upcoming bond issue. It is needed.
The ISD is not like a business that makes a profit to keep up with facilities or improvements, the money has to come in the form of bond issues.
Espiridion Castillo, Victoria
