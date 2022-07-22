Editor, the Advocate:
The volunteer firefighter is a community servant and dedicated neighbor. Amongst the 11 volunteer fire departments in Victoria County is the Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department (VCVFD), located at Victoria Regional Airport. VCVFD is responsible for 67 square miles of central Victoria County, including Telferner and Brentwood communities.
All 11 volunteer fire departments in Victoria County rely on the generosity of good citizens and businesses to provide funds needed for capital expenses, such as stations, trucks, equipment, and operating costs. Volunteer firefighters have barbecue lunches for citizens, neighbors, and friends to get together, enjoy good food and fellowship, while supporting those who unselfishly give their time and talents for those in need.
VCVFD‘S annual barbecue is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13; come join us at The Officer's Club (of Foster Air Force Base) located near the airport's tower. Barbecue plates will be available for $12 a plate. These are not your normal barbecue plates. Each plate is loaded with a hefty portion of brisket, sausage, German potatoes, green beans; not to mention the trimmings too. We would like you to eat this meal with your fellow volunteer firefighters and neighbors, but if you cannot, there is a drive through to-go line. If you do join us, a dessert table and free drinks are available.
You can purchase meal tickets in advance or at the door; however, all pre-sale tickets will be guaranteed a plate until 2 p.m. While you enjoy the beautiful afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Officer’s Club, please bid on a little bit of everything at the silent auction, thanks to our wonderful supporters who donated items.
The VCVFD's 24-year-old tanker truck is in desperate need of replacement. We are working on raising money to purchase a new tanker truck to respond to fires more efficiently and safer. We need your support to make this happen. Donations to directly help with the tanker truck replacement include placemat ads, items for the silent auction, and monetary donations placemat ads are $25, or purchase raffle tickets ($20 each or six for $100). Only 750 raffle tickets have been printed so far.
Your volunteer firefighters really hope to see you Saturday, Aug. 13 at our annual barbecue.
For more information, please call me at 361-571-8664.
Toni Stithem, Victoria
