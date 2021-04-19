Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

The Way for Me

(I’d have named it “My Way” — but Sinatra has that one)

I’ve traveled so far in my time...

I made music —

I danced …

I’ve known love —

I romanced …

I hunted and fished —

I did all that I wished.

I drove miles all alone —

I have yet to atone.

The lure of the highway’s

too strong to resist …

For each scenic byway

seemed to quietly insist.

So I must travel on …

… but always alone.

My journeys today

Are not far away —

From my couch here at home

I am able to roam

Through vistas presented,

Since TV’s invented,

To see distant lands

Without the demands

Of tiresome commutes.

This new venture suits

My urgings to roam …

I sit on the throne

Of a happy old man —

I’ll do all that I can

To enjoy what remains,

Ignoring the pains

That come with the passage of time.

Mickey Basden, Victoria

