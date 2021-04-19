Editor, the Advocate:
The Way for Me
(I’d have named it “My Way” — but Sinatra has that one)
I’ve traveled so far in my time...
I made music —
I danced …
I’ve known love —
I romanced …
I hunted and fished —
I did all that I wished.
I drove miles all alone —
I have yet to atone.
The lure of the highway’s
too strong to resist …
For each scenic byway
seemed to quietly insist.
So I must travel on …
… but always alone.
My journeys today
Are not far away —
From my couch here at home
I am able to roam
Through vistas presented,
Since TV’s invented,
To see distant lands
Without the demands
Of tiresome commutes.
This new venture suits
My urgings to roam …
I sit on the throne
Of a happy old man —
I’ll do all that I can
To enjoy what remains,
Ignoring the pains
That come with the passage of time.
Mickey Basden, Victoria
