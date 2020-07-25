Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is one of remembrance and to inform Victorians and readers of the wonderful gift of giving.
During the late 1960s, DeTar Hospital was faced with a number of newborn babies with a condition identified as erythroblastosis. These affected babies were born from RhD negative mothers and RhD positive fathers.
I was the technical director of laboratories at the time, so I was directly involved in the drawing of donor blood to treat the babies.
The donor had to be Type O, RhD negative, with negative antibodies.
Of the many volunteers, employees, we found an LVN that had the perfect blood type compatible with the affected babies.
The treatment for the affected baby(s) was a blood exchange. The first baby did well and recovered.
Subsequent babies numbered 6-10 babies with excellent outcomes.
The donor, which I ran into while voting a couple of days ago, was Gloria Sieler.
Every time we encountered a baby with erythroblastosis, we would call Gloria, not once did she refuse.
But she refused payment each and every time.
I can without reservation state that every newborn affected recovered, so I can also state that Gloria’s donations of blood saved my babies.
Jorge Trevino, (Ret.) Director of Technical Laboratories, DeTar Healthcare System, Victoria
