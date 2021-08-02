Editor, the Advocate:
After reading Wednesday’s Victoria Advocate, I knew I had to say something. In the story it said that school board heard from the planning task force on the school bond issues. The task force opted to for a 3-cent tax increase for teacher pay increases. At no time at the table of nine citizens which sat with me at the community meetings, did we ever discuss pay increases. This whole meeting process was a farce. At no time did the school board plan on using any information collected at these two meetings. Misleading information was given.
Mr. Sheppard was talking about needing money to help retain teachers, and said he had 108 vacancies right now he couldn’t fill. I raised my hand to question his statement about these vacancies. I wanted to know of the 108 positions open, how many were due to wages. He said they weren’t taking questions from the floor. Also I tried to ask if Stroman’s building was structurally sound. I didn’t get recognized until the round table, when it took me several attempts to get an answer. And the answer was “Yes” Stroman is structurally sound. So why tear down a building that is sound?
Do things need to change in Victoria? Yes they do. But doing it in such a backhanded way is wrong.
David Murray, Victoria
Don't forget that the raises are contingent on a voter tax increase. If the voters say no, then staff or wages will be cut. Shady
