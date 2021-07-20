Editor, the Advocate:
Think of VISD as a business, much like an investment firm, with two glowing exceptions. There are the capital investments (buildings, equipment), people investments (teachers, maintenance techs) and expenses (utilities and administration). All necessary.
We can all agree we need buildings and equipment.
The product being sold is education. One people investment, teachers, provide the product. They are trained (periodically retrained) and are dedicated to the task.
The product (education) must not suffer due to losing educators or inability to entice replacements. Therefore, most agree teacher pay must be addressed.
Next, capital investments. Replacements are not directly related to age, but more to maintenance and renovation. If age were the deciding factor, think of the courthouse, Victoria’s old homes, churches, Village mall. All renovated one time or another.
The major cause of failure is attendance to maintenance, but not maintenance technicians. Second people investment, maintenance personnel like teachers do as much as they can with tools and training they are provided.
Maintenance for preservation is twofold: approach to maintenance and personnel.
Maintenance approach comes four ways:
Breakdown Maintenance, (it breaks, fix it) Preventive Maintenance (oil it, paint it), Predictive Maintenance (often time-based maintenance) and Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) (repair or replace based on measured and analyzed condition).
CBM will often eliminate breakdowns or at least prevent surprises. This approach will often double the life of most buildings and equipment. I am sure VISD maintenance are doing some of this now. These disciplines apply to HVAC, electrical and plumbing. Expensive to begin, it requires training and retraining.
Their salary (like teachers) must reflect their dedication and if not, VISD will be training for Dow.
How much training can we afford to save HVAC units, buildings?
And “end of life” is often a subjective term. HVAC is often cited. Ask “is it still cooling and heating” or “is failure imminent, why?” Repair?
As long as maintenance is viewed as an expense like utilities vs. an investment in preserving equipment and structures, degradation will continue.
Pay teachers, reorganize maintenance system. Then let’s look at scraping and replacing.
The two glowing exceptions, VISD not for a profit or face any real competition.
We the investors must address the people investment first. Make this the bond proposal.
Next year, let’s see what needs replacing.
Dr. Shepherd invited us to hear proposals on July 21st and 22nd. Let’s go.
Luther Hairell, Victoria
