Editor, the Advocate:
I had to respond to the letter sent in denouncing Mr. Trump as a leader. The man was going on the supposed lack of leadership by our president. Does this man not realize that the main street media, Democrats, “Rhinos,” and the globalists are aligned against the presidency of Mr. Trump at every turn?
Mr. Trump and his administration are successful in spite of the constant roadblocks and down right violent attacks against him and his administration. This great Republic will survive in spite of the constant vile rhetoric being spewed forth by the Leftist Democrats and their minions. The American people are a freedom loving people, from sea to shining sea. All the violence has done is awaken the sleeping giant of decent Americans.
Eddie Witt, Port Lavaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.