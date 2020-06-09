Editor, the Advocate:
When does it become wrong? We all have our opinions. We tend to break off into our different camps and are often loyal to those camps. If you belong to a political party, are you loyal to it? To what extent? Is there ever a point where that party could be seen as crossing a line? Where is the line? If they crossed it would you then consider leaving that party? Why or why not? Should there be such a thing as absolute loyalty to anyone or any institution? Should loyalty be conditional? I would argue that if someone or something that you have been loyal to or supported continuously betrays your trust then not only is the trust broken, but also the “contract” to which you have been so loyal to. Hubris seems to be a major contributing factor to why we are where we are. People who belong to a particular group may see that their group is wrong, but due to hubris will never admit it. It’s OK to be wrong. We’re human and we make mistakes. It’s more important to learn from our mistakes and attempt to fix what problems we have than it is to be right all the time.
If you don’t know what the right path is, here is what I have always lived by and I hope it helps you. If in order to get your way and to be happy, someone else needs to be hurt or stepped on, then you’re wrong. There’s no argument or pseudo-justification that you can make to dispute that.
One more bit of advice I would give is that being a jerk doesn’t automatically make you right. I could say that 2+2=4 and someone else could say it equals 5, but they do so in an angry, mean, belligerent, condescending, arrogant and threatening way, it doesn’t make them correct. It just makes them a jerk. Don’t mistake being a bully for being able to construct a rational argument, because 2+2 will always equal 4 no matter how offended you get by that fact or how much it invalidates your argument.
To say that this year has been tumultuous would be an understatement. We’ve seen both the best and worst of humanity unleashed. Let’s just hope that the best is what wins out and that fewer people get stepped on as we go.
Eric Garcia, Victoria
Good evaluation Eric. The Hubris, a good description of a sad % of our population... Glen
