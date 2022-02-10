Editor, the Advocate:
Thoughts to consider when casting your vote in the upcoming election for county commissioner Precinct 2. When we elect a representative, we trust them to be problem solvers and to serve and meet the needs of taxpayers.
It took three years, after notifying the county that over eighty percent of our culverts were blocked which impeded efficient drainage. This presented other issues, such as flooding, that has also not been remedied.
I have been a taxpayer in Victoria County for thirty years. Once an urgent problem is submitted it should compel our elected official to springboard into action, without an arrogant or dismissive attitude, to find timely solutions, not shift the responsibility onto taxpayers to fix the county's issue. It is not a homeowner's issue.
I support Jason Ohrt, a candidate who was born and raised here in Mission Valley. His utmost honesty, integrity, and his commitment to service in Victoria County is not just a statement, it is who he is. He serves people in his chosen profession of health care administration. I know he will serve us well. You can't make or pay someone to care. It has to come from within.
Rhonda Carter, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.