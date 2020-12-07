Editor, the Advocate:
In reference to the Dec. 7 article “Our Kids Are The Sacrifices,” with the pandemic and home school for all, parents and all get to see and/or experience how enduring the teaching process really is. Maybe not for all, but the students who are not really interested in school or have learning disabilities, are a challenge for the home school instructor. So thumbs-up for those school teachers who are underpaid but dedicated to the career challenge they have chosen.
Carolyn Arrington, Cuero
