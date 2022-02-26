Editor, the Advocate:
There are reasons people get involved in political campaigns. I normally don’t. When a wrong becomes so bad, you can either ignore it and do nothing, or you stand up, say enough, and act.
I support Jason Ohrt and Kenneth Sexton for our new county commissioners independently. Victoria must have new vision and new leadership to grow and prosper. Other cities across Texas are growing and changing. We are not. Our tax bills keep going up, for what?
Jason Ohrt has a fresh perspective with new ideas and is more than qualified for this position. Kenneth Sexton is a businessman running a successful ranch and business who sees our potential for growth.
Both are honest and straight forward, hard working men, and they care. Both are conservative.
I have walked the neighborhoods to back these candidates and the one thing I heard over and over is, Janak and Ives “have been there too long and become complacent.” I experienced this myself when we appeared in front of Ives and Janak. There was never a response, no phone call, only complete disregard. Since then, I have learned that this happens all the time. It is their duty to hear the people of Victoria.
Your voice is your vote. Vote for Jason Ohrt and Kenneth Sexton.
Laura Stuart Klimist, Victoria
