Editor, the Advocate:
I wish to thank Keith Kohn, the Advocate’s new editor for enhancing the coverage of news of Texas/Nation/World in our newspaper. Your efforts to pursue truth by “guarding the henhouse” and being the “watchdog of elected leaders and businesses” helps keeps Victorians informed by presenting us with timely and pertinent news articles of happenings within and outside of Texas. This makes for a better-informed citizenry and is deeply appreciated.
My ancestors emigrated from England into central Texas in the mid-1700s, thus the Advocate’s Title 42 border reform editorial on April 12 was of special interest. It stated, “Any nation has a right to secure its borders. A great nation has an obligation and a need to welcome immigrants and asylum seekers.”
This is the conundrum America faces and the following four principles might help guide us towards solutions. First: We must respect the consent and will of the governed. No individual has a right to American citizenship without the consent of the American people. Second: We absolutely cannot compromise our national security and safety. The current disorganized and chaotic immigration system encourages migrants to circumvent our laws and opens our country to potential and possibly disastrous harm. Third: Any migrant becoming a citizen is expected to assimilate to America’s principles, values, beliefs, and customs. Theodore Roosevelt told us, “We can have no 50:50 allegiance to this country. Either you are an American and nothing else, or you’re not an American.” Fourth: Congress must respect the rule of law and immigration cannot be an exception. Since 1790, our immigration laws have evolved based on migrant flows and the politics of the time. Today, less importance is being placed on protecting American sovereignty, the rule of law, and what benefits the majority of Americans. Politics aside, practices like chain migration, birthright citizenship, the visa lottery, arbitrary per-country immigration caps, and any form of amnesty for those here illegally needs to end.
Hopefully the President shall allow Title 42 to remain in place until at such time the 535 congressional “Welfare Card” holders remove their collective heads from where the sun doesn’t shine and close the loopholes preventing the enforcement of current laws overwhelming immigration courts and allowing illegitimate asylum claimants and other law violators to remain in America indefinitely. Above all, we must remember that there is a big difference between wanting to be in America and wanting to become an American.
Respectfully,
Bobby D. Whitefield, Victoria
