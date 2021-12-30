Editor, the Advocate:
I read “The warning of Jan. 6” column by Mark Ward, published Dec. 29, with much concern. He remembers Martin Luther King’s wonderful speech there in DC in the 1960’s. I remember, as a young soldier, guarding the Chain Bridge against protesters on Moratorium Day 1971. The violent mob was throwing trash cans into the street and fighting with commuters. When I was a cadet at West Point in the early 1970’s, we practiced escorting the colors from the parade field in case violent left-wingers attempted to attack the flag. There was no such attack then. Just like there was no “insurrection” Jan. 6.
In those days it was unfounded fears of a violent mob attacking the flag. Today Mark foments similarly unfounded fears of an “insurrectionary mob”. “Insurrection” was never in the equation. There were no demands made at all. It takes a lot more than the short occupation of one building to execute an insurrection against our government. Even a casual observer of the events of 6 January who has watched the classic movie “Seven Days in May” understands that it takes the cooperation of a lot more people and coordination of a lot more activities to “incite a coup.” To claim one small mob at one single building can do such a thing is a bit absurd.
The article is filled with emotional and “loaded” phrases like “demagogic hero”, “self serving Big Lie”, “stormed the seat of our government”, and “halt the constitutional transfer of power”. If anyone is inciting anything, these words indicate it is Mark.
He invalidated his entire propagandist piece by presenting one lie which is so blatantly untrue that it shows the deceptiveness of the entire article. He called the actions of that day an “armed coup”. Five protesters faced gun charges. One (Chris Alberts) is still pending. The second (Marv Ibrahim) was a DEA agent legally carrying. Guy Reffitt’s charges have been reduced to obstruction. Cleveland Meredith wasn’t even in DC. He was enroute. Lonnie Coffman was arrested after the demonstration was over. So that’s one guy out of 800 that causes the 800 to be classified as an “armed mob”. OK, if you say so. No one shot anyone except for one armed police officer shooting a veteran, by the way.
His article clearly demonstrates the fraud and trickery of the left. And for that, I thank him.
Bob Coleman, Victoria
