Editor, the Advocate:
Remember the Alamo. Texans love history. We have historical markers across Texas and many state parks are built around historical sites. There is one small problem: our history is not perfect. None of it is and slowly but surely some are bent on erasing that past like the most recent calls to remove the monument to the unknown Confederate Soldier in downtown Victoria because they are monuments to “white supremacy.”
Now, I read that they do not want to destroy it, that it’d better off in a museum but for years now the same kind of people have also called for the closure of our Civil War Museums. I do not believe this to be a reasonable movement. In 2017 Six Flags over Texas theme park in response to Charlottesville changed their iconic brand because it included the Confederate States flag. Well those same six flags also appear in downtown Victoria and on our city seal it is not a leap to say that’ll be next.
I appreciate that the mayor and at least one city council member want to preserve our past. We need more people like them to stand up against this erasure of our Texas history because nothing is off limits not even the Alamo. On May 29, 2020 graffiti was found on the Alamo Cenotaph that said “white supremacy” “profit over people” “the Alamo”. I don’t know about you but I don’t want to live in a Texas that says “Remember the Alamo?”
Cale Smith, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.