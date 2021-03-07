Editor, the Advocate:
Today, I cried. Today, March 4, I received my first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and I cried. I looked around at the multitude of people who were at the community center, and I could see on many of their faces the same look of relief and gratitude.
I am so thankful that God in His mercy has allowed this vaccine to become available to save so many lives. I am thankful for past President Trump for being so relentless in pushing the experts to produce the vaccine when the naysayers said it could not be done. I am also thankful for current President Biden on his efforts on getting the vaccine available to all of us.
It has been very frustrating for individuals to try to get the vaccine here in Victoria. From collapsed systems, busy signals, reorders, to getting recordings that there are 10 more ahead of you and an hour later—still 10 ahead, to going so far as being able to register and then being dropped off, and the countless times the 2,000 doses are gone within 2-5 minutes. There seemed little hope. No waiting list as other towns may have, but with the new system in place, I’m hoping it will be better.
Better for my sister who is in Stage 4 kidney failure that cannot get it, better for my brother-in-law who recently battled throat and tongue cancer, better for my neighbor whose wife has been battling major health problems and had a major stroke a couple of months ago, better for my friend whose husband had a devastating stroke and is in a wheelchair, better for my friend from my old church that I saw at CVS that had battled ongoing cancer for 10 years. She said, “I give up. My doctor has me on his list if they ever allow doctors offices to have it.”
Yes, I cried today — for thankfulness that I am on the way for full protection. But I am still crying for the many who need it so desperately.
Linda Curtner, Victoria
