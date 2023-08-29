Editor, the Advocate:
President Biden opened the border the first day in office. People from all over the world are flooding our nation. We see hundreds of young men crossing over the to the U.S. I personally think there is a reason for that. We also have terrorist sleeper cells all over our country. I believe that at some point in the time we could easily be attacked from within our nation.
We had an abundance of homeless people before the border was opened. What does President Biden plan to do with all these people? I heard that they recommend that we should open our homes to these people. I feel sorry for them but I don’t want strangers in my house. President Biden is responsible for every death on the southern border and beyond.
Children are being sex trafficked. This is an abomination to God and country.
The Democrats have allowed China to buy thousands of acres of farmland. And most of it is near our military bases. Other countries own millions of acres in the U.S. This is very scary as far as I am concerned.
Please listen to Christian radio, Victory News and Sean Hannity.
Too many people are just not informed.
God bless you all. Pray for our nation.
Janeal Jackson, Goliad