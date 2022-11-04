Editor, the Advocate:
To all of our Democrat, Republican and non-affiliated brothers and sisters, I want to beg you to please realize that this and future elections will be the most important elections in our lifetime. Therefore, we all need to be more clearheaded about what is important for the future of our country and our families.
The first thing we need to do is, give up on those false denier thoughts of 2020 election legitimacy. Those that are pushing the election fraud into 60 different courts and showing up with only “Allegations of irregularities” but, no evidence in each court session should concentrate on what they were elected to do for their respective constituency instead of their personal future and political needs.
Our whole Congressional body, Republicans and Democrats are in total disarray. Approximately 20% (conservatively) of those representatives are actively engaged in the business of the congress ( Not all necessary for the betterment of the country), but engaged. The other 80% are just “yes” votes or “no” votes and they engage only to vote according to their instructions.
The present Congress representation gives a connotation of being the best “welfare program” in the world. All the representatives have to do is convince you to vote for them and then they just sit at home and collect the outrageous salary for doing absolutely nothing.
Our district reps are also election deniers. We need to let these idle reps go and elect serious open-minded and responsible representatives.
The Democracy of our country is in our hands. Take your time and think about what is right and what is wrong.
Frank Torres, Victoria