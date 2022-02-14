Editor, the Advocate:
It was a train wreck at the airport when years of mis/micromanagement by county commissioners collided with Hurricane Harvey in 2017. It laid bare, accumulated years of neglect and poor direction by elected county commissioners who failed to provide vision and policy guidance to the airport’s management and board. They also impeded repair efforts of the airport staff before and after the hurricane. Forced by public pressure to provide answers, the commissioners grudgingly agreed to a forensic audit. Then they could not agree on what a forensic audit is. Then they agreed to have it done, then refused to submit to it, then decided it wasn’t needed.
Kevin Janak had promised to give a full report detailing how and when funds were spent. As part of that process, he was to set up a meeting at the airport for Victoria Advocate reporters to question contractors who actually performed the work. He “forgot” to notify the Advocate of the date of the meeting. One positive outcome from this mess was Judge Zeller’s proposing a county-wide purchasing policy, limiting the size of bids that an individual commissioner can accept without full court approval. The majority of commissioners court voted to approve this new policy of accountability and transparency over the objections of Kevin Janak and Clint Ives.
I suggest these two be replaced at our upcoming election by Ohrt and Sexton, respectively.
Rick Collie, Victoria
