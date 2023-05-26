Editor, the Advocate:
The Catholic Diocese of Victoria is so blessed to have the Most Rev. Bishop Brendan J. Cahill as its spiritual leader. He is a humble, unassuming man who cares deeply for his diocesan constituents.
His gentle, yet focused, inspirational leadership motivates all to be Christ-like members of their respective parish communities. Rather than expecting to be served, Bishop Cahill serves his “flock.” He generously expresses his appreciation for jobs well-done by events such as appreciation banquets. This past December, January and February, he hosted appreciation banquets for various groups who minister and evangelize in our diocesan territories. I provided live piano music for all three of these events. The third one was in the Chancery building. After the conclusion of the event and he had bade everyone a goodnight, he stayed and helped the kitchen crew clear and clean the tables and then he came and helped me pack my piano and sound system to take to my car.
Bishop Cahill is also an amazing speaker/homilist. The staff of the Chancery recently attended an all-day retreat. At the conclusion of each segment of the program, Bishop offered a prayer. After the first of these concluding prayers, I asked him if he had a transcription of that prayer in his computer or another form that I could have. He smiled and told me it was totally spontaneous. I was astounded; the eloquence of his delivery gave the impression that he might have spent hours composing the prayers.
We’re blessed to have Bishop Cahill & pray for abundant blessings on him.
Carl Kirst,
Transportation Coordinator
The Catholic Diocese of Victoria, Lockhart