Editor, the Advocate:
Social media seems to be filled with posts crying out that wearing a mask and social distancing are trampling on our civil liberties. There have even been protests organized to fight orders issued by elected officials to mask up. And, then there are those in the population shouting from the roof tops that the coronavirus is either a hoax, or a conspiracy, and partying like it is 1999.
The majority of these individuals even suggest it is everyone’s patriotic duty to reject governmental efforts and sound medical advice put forth as prudent ways to slow the spread of Covid-19. Either by selfish design, or out of crippling ignorance, these poorly behaved rowdies are placing us all in danger of infection and, thereby, dramatically increasing the disheartening probability of bringing our social, economic and public health recovery to a grinding halt.
In my humble opinion, the true patriots are those you see faithfully donning their masks in public, social distancing and staying at home when it is at all possible to do so. The reality is that the sooner everyone is on board with these precautions, the sooner we will flatten the curve and get back to normal. So, these ridiculous, but dangerous acting, whiners need to grow up and become part of a bold American task force dedicated to defeating this plague – instead of serving as loyal, Not-So-Secret, agents (aka supporters) of this vile biological enemy.
W.R. ‘Willie’ Younger, Bay City
