For the people who can’t remember past yesterday (me included), the President does not have any say in how the Postal Service is run other than appointing the Postmaster General.
In the late ’90’s (computer age), the postal service started cutting back due to emails, on-line payments, banking, etc. Post offices have closed in smaller towns and cities. There has been talk about stopping Saturday mail delivery for years. In Victoria, look how customer service has changed, especially at the Main Street post office. Our mail is now being processed in Corpus Christi instead of Victoria.
This new “mail-in” voting is just another way to point fingers. In Texas, only certain people are allowed to vote until changed by the law. Has anyone hollering about the Trump threat checked out the results of the New York primary results before the new Postmaster General was appointed? The mail-in results still have not been all tallied.
The Trump administration has nothing to do with the Postal Service.
It’s a different entity. By the way, Trump just asked Congress for money for the postal service.
Simone Tipton, Victoria
