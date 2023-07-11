Editor, the Advocate:
If you are amazed and/or concerned about the amount of time it has taken to bring Trump to justice, read some world history.
It took many years and a world war to bring Adolf Hitler to account after he led the attack on Germany’s democracy.
Hitler and Trump’s rise to power are similar, except for one major detail. Whereas Hitler’s stormtroopers overthrew Germany’s democracy, Trump’s MAGA ReTrumplicans had the capitol police mostly outnumbered and they only managed to break glass, beat up some police and, I think they defecated on Nancy Pelosi’s desk (I heard her say ‘poo-poo’ on TV and she sounded very upset).
Trump was still in charge on Jan. 6. If he had led his Proud Boys into the Capitol like he promised instead of cowardly watching the raid on TV, we may have our first U.S. dictatorship.
Trump often praises Putin and other autocrats in the world. Wouldn’t it be a strange turn of events if Russia overthrows their dictator Putin and in America Trump is elected president and becomes dictator?
Go figure!
Bill Gayle, Victoria