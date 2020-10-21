Editor, the Advocate:
So you’re a Trump Republican? I’m a former Republican, but more of an Eisenhower or George H.W. Bush-type Republican. When Rick Perry was a Democrat supporting Al Gore’s presidential run in Texas, I was already a registered Republican.
Trump is no Republican. He’s for Trump and Trump only.
I’m 82 years old and have witnessed the performance of many presidents. Trump is by far the worst, even worse than Nixon, who at least didn’t betray his country for the support of a foreign power.
You can’t trust him. His entire adult life has been a series of betrayals. Among the worst was his abandonment of the Kurds, our most faithful allies in the ground war in northern Syria.
But what do you expect of a guy who betrays his first wife with his second, his second wife with his third, and his pregnant third wife with a porn star? He will betray anyone, including partners, lenders, investors, employees and clients (Google his business record, which includes at least five bankruptcies.)
American banks finally quit lending to him, and he had to go overseas (including Russia) for financing. Since taking office he has had at least two secret meetings with Putin. No wonder he won’t voluntarily release his tax returns as promised.
Worst of all is Trump’s betrayal of the American people during this pandemic. In his desperate attempt to maintain corporate profits and a sagging reelection campaign, he is willing to sacrifice untold numbers of Americans and their family members.
Jim Ford, Victoria
