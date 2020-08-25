Editor, the Advocate:
In response to Bill Pozzi’s guest column from Aug. 18:
Mr. Bill Pozzi must believe that everything President Trump says is true even though many of the President’s statements have been proven to be false.
Mr. Pozzi likened President Trump to President Reagan. President Reagan was a leader that connected with the American people. President Trump is not.
His type of leadership is to rule by fear. He has managed to keep Republicans in line by instilling fear in those that may oppose him. President Trump has shown that he can be loyal to people that are loyal to him, but he has shown little desire to connect with Americans outside of that group.
1. Law and order: Democrats are American citizens that want what is best for our country, we do not burn, murder and loot any city.
2. Obamacare: If President Trump had a plan better than Obamacare, he would have implemented it by now. He wants to replace Obamacare, not because it is a bad plan, but because he wants to erase all traces of President Obama’s accomplishments. We have Obamacare — improve it and keep improving it until it works for the people that need it.
3. The border: During President Trump’s 2016 campaign, the topic that got the loudest response was that he would build the wall on our southern border and who would pay for the wall? Mexico! It has not happened and President Trump has had to take money from departments that need it to build the wall. The wall will be completed and will deter illegal entry, but it will be an ongoing project of improving, rebuilding, and maintaining.
4. Continue to build American manufacturing: The Democrats did not relinquish manufacturing jobs to other countries, it was the American people that like cheap products and were unwilling to pay American prices. Jobs will come back if American manufacturers can compete with foreign companies on cost and if Americans are willing to work for lower wages.
5. Mail-in voting: Voter fraud should not be compared to rape, murder and kidnapping. Many of the problems with the postal system have come from the changes President Trump has imposed on the USPS. The changes have slowed down the system at a time when it needs to be working at its most efficient.
President Trump is not the second coming of President Reagan, aka “the Gipper.”
Jose Contreras Jr., Victoria
