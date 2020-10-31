Editor, the Advocate:
I measure Biden vs Trump on the following three important issues: health care, income inequality and climate change. Of course they are both good at many different skills.
It is clear what Trump will do on all three issues and I like it. He solves problems because he is good at it. I am unclear on what Biden will do on these issues, but he talks like a professional, corrupt politician that he is. I am confident Biden will solve nothing because he has demonstrated that proclivity over many years.
These three critical issues are Trump’s strength. Let’s get behind him and get these solutions implemented. Some haters may never want these issues resolved and for that reason they want Biden who only guarantees kicking the can, like he always does.
If you are tired of corrupt politician’s empathetic rhetoric every four years, let’s get Trump working for us. Biden doesn’t know the meaning “of working for us.” His only solution is to spend more money on his donors.
I am watching newspapers dying before my eyes. Facebook and Google are stealing ad revenue. I like the Advocate, but it contains almost no advertising anymore. These are very tough times, even before Corona.
Facebook is good at focused advertising which creates the problem of manipulating people’s perceptions. Free speech is a definite threat to them. If you can’t handle being manipulated, you probably shouldn’t use Facebook. If you can manage manipulation, tell us how you make that happen. May God bless America and Trump.
John Swanson, Victoria
