Editor, the Advocate:
The Robstown Rally was one of a kind, 15,000 people and 100 portable potties. Standing in line for two hours in the hot sun. It was worth it.
Donald Trump is more than worth it, to see him in action. Trying to save our country and get the right candidates elected.
U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud, our congressman, gave such a good speech, telling us this is our last chance to elect our line of people in America, the conservative voice.
We were 40 feet behind the podium. Trump was giving us a conservative point of view.
I took turns going to the restroom all afternoon, hoping not to lose our spots.
The food was good, long lines, but it was worth it.
When Trump flew over the Robstown fairgrounds, his private plane was huge, flapping its wings.
Trump spoke on all the candidates running in Texas.
A lot of friends from all over the area were there.
Man, did I get sunburned, but it was worth it.
It will never come again, that was a historical event. There were 40 or more booths of Trump hats, shirts, flags, etc. The vendors were from all over America.
Thank God for the breeze that afternoon.
Our congressman got us a pass and a place to sit.
Trump is fighting for all of us. Let’s elect our new conservative candidates.
We got home at midnight. We had 35 bike riders for our district Rotary Club event the next morning.
Man, I was tired. It was so worth it.
We want energy independence, boarder security and low inflation. Help keep America red. Be a mega supporter. Trump was fabulous, put him back in office.
Russell Cain, Port Lavaca
Chairman, Calhoun County Republican Party
Name, Town