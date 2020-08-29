Editor, the Advocate:
I take offense to the Democratic Party Chair’s comment on Newscenter 25, that Democrats do not put out signs or put bumper stickers on their vehicles because they feel that there’s too many Trump supporters who are “unpredictable”. That falls in line with what the Democrats have been doing for the last four years, criticizing what President Trump is doing, while contributing nothing positive themselves to improve our country.
We see this in various local organizations where you spend a lot of time and effort trying to make them successful. Others sit in the background doing nothing, yet are full of criticism about how things are being done or should be done differently.
If you are a true Christian, you are not going to support a party that agrees with killing unborn babies up to full term. If you are a hard working American, you are not going to support giving everything free to those who are too lazy to support themselves. Yes, there are some who truly need and deserve help. But I have news for you, most people want to get the most value for the least amount of cost or effort.
The difference is whether you live a life of grace, which is to fight this desire, and drive yourself to give more than you receive, or resolve to the force of nature, which is to take the easy route, do what makes you happy regardless of how it affects others, take it if it’s free, whether you need it or not. To agree to give a free college education to all, would overload the system with people who have no idea what they are going to use this education for, and at a huge taxpayer expense. They are doing it just because it’s free.
The Democratic Chair needs to face the truth. Because of the current platform that the Democrats have, a Christian, hardworking Democrat is most likely too embarrassed to put out a sign or put a bumper sticker on their vehicle. I usually don’t put out political signs.
However, in this election, I can’t sit back and let our country and our Christian values be driven back into the ground. I put out a Trump sign. It was stolen in less than two days. I hope one of those “unpredictable” Trump supporters took it and put it in their yard.
Joe Rainosek, Victoria
