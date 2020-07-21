Editor, the Advocate:
Donald Trump was warned what would happen if he reopened the country too soon — that the pandemic would re-accelerate. Guess what? It did.
This criminally incompetent president has only exacerbated the crisis, turning a safety measure (masks) into a divisive political issue.
His apologists continue to pander to him. Laura Ingraham (from Trump’s protection racket, Fox News) said that Anthony Fauci is secretly working for Joe Biden to “make him look bad.” (Why? Trump does that very well by himself).
If this inept administration wants a health expert to tell people only what it wants them to hear (rather than what they need to hear) they can always pay an impostor to lie to us. (Fauci is only doing his job).
McConnell’s lobotomized Republican Senate has made matters worse by refusing to release any more financial relief to the ailing business landscape, ordering people to return to work. Ostensibly to make the COVID-19 infection rate soar, as it’s doing already.
Einstein once said the difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits (pay attention, Mitch).
This wretched administration is now trying in the courts to eradicate Obamacare, without a plan to replace it? During a pandemic, when Americans desperately need their insurance ? Call it heartless and cruel, from a president who claims falsely to care so much for Americans.
Through it all, Trump, living on borrowed time and already bored with the pandemic, continues to make America safe for autocracy, hypocrisy and idiocracy.
Adding to his other self-inflicted woes, he’s also denying that he ignored his intel’s warning that Russia is paying Taliban fighters to kill our soldiers, as if that’s not enough, he’s apoplectic that his niece Mary has released a tell-all book about her infamous Uncle Donald. (He’s also reeling over Bolton’s book). Poor guy — can’t catch a break, can he?
Trump seems to want to kill off the human race by requiring no masks or social distancing at his rallies and appearances, and he’s off to a promising start.
When he leaves the White House in January, he can devote himself full-time to his passion (cheating at gold) and get therapy for his Democrat desocialists around every corner — waiting to take people’s guns away and turn us into a socialist nation.
Mark Walters, Victoria
